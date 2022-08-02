Aaron Rodgers Explains Reason For Viral Training Camp Outfit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, Aaron Rodgers turned heads when he rolled up to Green Bay Packers training camp looking like Nicholas Cage's character from "Con Air."

He completed the look by wearing a white tank-top and jeans to honor Cameron Poe from the 1997 film. Now we know why.

In a recent interview, Rodgers said someone told him he looked like Cage's character from the movie,

"About two months ago, someone said 'man you really look like Nic Cage,'" Rodgers said, per Sideline Report. "Before I could get offended, they were like 'no no no it's a huge compliment. I find him very attractive' ... So I thought about doing it but the night before I didn't have my beater -- my top."

Here's more about how the moment came together.

And I was gonna meet up with Allen Lazard and have a conversation about expectations and focus, what we wanted to work on together going into training camp," he continued. "And I said hey, by the way: 'You don't have happen to have any beaters do you?' And he goes 'no, why?' ... I said 'Well, if you're out and about and you wanted to pick one up and you could, bring one by' ... I woke up in the morning and said 'ah, screw it, I'm going for it.

