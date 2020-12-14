Aaron Rodgers Explains Why This Year’s Division Title Is More Special

With a win over the Lions on Sunday, Green Bay clinched its second straight NFC North title. This is the seventh divisional championship claimed by the Packers since Aaron Rodgers took over as starting quarterback in 2008.

While winning the division is clearly nothing new to Rodgers and his team, the QB claims this season it feels even more special.

“I’m enjoying it maybe as opposed to other years, maybe a little bit more — just because you never know what the future’s going to hold,” Rodgers said, via the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I’m just really … it’s extra special this year,”

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers was called into question prior to the 2020 season. Green Bay selected Utah State QB Jordan Love in the first round of the draft with the 26th overall pick — an interesting choice for a team with 37-year-old quarterback sensation.

If Rodgers has proved anything this season, it’s that he’s not slowing down anytime soon. The 16-year Green Bay QB is en route to the best statistical year in his long and successful career. In 2020, Rodgers leads the league in passing touchdowns (39), yards per attempt (9.6) and quarterback rating (84.8).

He continued that fantastic play in the Packers’ division-clinching 31-24 win over Detroit on Sunday. Rodgers threw 26/33 for 290 yards and three touchdowns — he also padded his stats with a rushing TD.

Currently sitting with a 10-3 record, Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay have just three games remaining in their already-solid season.

The Packers will face the Panthers, Titans and Bears to close out the year.