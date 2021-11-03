The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Shailene Woodley on the red carpet.CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Shailene Woodley attends the screening of "Rocketman" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”

“There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s a personal decision,” Rodgers said before the decision. “Not going to judge those guys.”

Rodgers, who appears to have misled everyone – either intentionally or unintentionally – can reportedly return as soon as Nov. 13 – the day before the Packers’ game against Seattle.

While Rodgers has been trending on social media all day, his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, is now trending, as well.

Unsurprisingly, after a day full of Aaron Rodgers vaccine talk, old stories about Woodley’s personal habits have resurfaced on social media.

Blaming Woodley for the situation with Rodgers isn’t fair, though, either.

Regardless of the reason for Rodgers’ decision to not get vaccinated, he will have to suffer the consequences, which include missing this weekend’s game.

Punishment might be coming for the Packers, too, depending on how they handled the league’s protocols.

Green Bay and Kansas City are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The Packers will be led by backup quarterback Jordan Love.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.