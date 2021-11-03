Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”

“There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s a personal decision,” Rodgers said before the decision. “Not going to judge those guys.”

Rodgers, who appears to have misled everyone – either intentionally or unintentionally – can reportedly return as soon as Nov. 13 – the day before the Packers’ game against Seattle.

While Rodgers has been trending on social media all day, his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, is now trending, as well.

Unsurprisingly, after a day full of Aaron Rodgers vaccine talk, old stories about Woodley’s personal habits have resurfaced on social media.

no i am not surprised that aaron rodgers, shailene woodley’s fiancé, is not vaccinated pic.twitter.com/pT2PYose6F — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) November 3, 2021

It turns out the guy who's engaged to Shailene Woodley and went on vacation with Miles Teller isn't vaccinated. I'm shocked! Shocked, I say! https://t.co/2dBC5rbd19 — Sam Laskey 🌐🤝🧦 (@SamuelLaskey) November 3, 2021

very surprised to find out that Shailene Woodley's fiance is not vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/cc5qYKfu8u — JEFF (@jeffisrael25) November 3, 2021

Blaming Woodley for the situation with Rodgers isn’t fair, though, either.

Blaming Shailene Woodley for Aaron Rodgers' choices is a weirdo misogynistic move by the way. Don't do that. I know GB fans have been trying to pin Packer problems on his significant others for years now, but Rodgers is a big boy who makes his own decisions. — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) November 3, 2021

Regardless of the reason for Rodgers’ decision to not get vaccinated, he will have to suffer the consequences, which include missing this weekend’s game.

Punishment might be coming for the Packers, too, depending on how they handled the league’s protocols.

Statement from NFL spokesman ⁦@NFLprguy⁩ on the Packers’ COVID situation: pic.twitter.com/lQZxvWX6Yv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Green Bay and Kansas City are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The Packers will be led by backup quarterback Jordan Love.