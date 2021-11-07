Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee Shared Honest Admission On Relationship

It’s been a whirlwind kind of week for Aaron Rodgers and those close to him.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback is out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers has made headlines throughout the week for his comments on the situation.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, previously told the media that he had been “immunized.” While many are upset with Rodgers’ phrasing, he claims he didn’t lie.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Friday. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Rodgers’ fiancee, Shailene Woodley, has addressed some of the craziness, responding to a rumor on social media.

The Hollywood actress shared an honest admission on the relationship, too. It’s safe to say Rodgers and Woodley are prepared to go through some media craziness.

“We met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I know he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m constantly learning,” Woodley said.

She also admitted that she’s been learning some football.

“I guess I haven’t felt any pressure to, but it’s exciting,” Woodley told Seth Meyers. “The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for.

“But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different — I still am always, ‘Oh, you scored a goal.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a touchdown.’ Or I’ll be like, ‘You crossed the line,’ and he’s like, ‘It’s a yard,’ or whatever,’” she admitted. “I still can’t get it right, but I’m learning, slowly but surely.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, is set to return next weekend against the Seahawks.