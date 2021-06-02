Packers Might Be Hinting At Plan For Aaron Rodgers

A recent move by the Packers emphasized the team’s commitment to keeping superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay — whether he likes it or not.

The franchise has reportedly extended tight end Robert Tonyan’s contract, making room for Rodgers’ massive cap hit in the process. Roughly $2.3 million of the TE’s $3.3 million deal has been converted into bonuses. With this move the Packers created $1,879,200 in cap space — adding on to the $6,656,999 they came into today with, per CBS Sports.

Tonyan is also a favorite target for Rodgers — especially in the red zone. In 2020, the third-year tight end logged 11 receiving touchdowns (second on the team to league-leader Davante Adams: 18). He also finished third in Packers receiving, recording 52 receptions and 586 yards on the year.

Rodgers and the Green Bay front office have reportedly been involved in contract negotiations of their own over the past few months. According to reports back in May, the Packers offered the reigning league MVP a deal that would make him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Even that was unable to quell his frustrations with the organization.

The #Packers executed a rare maneuver in re-signing TE Robert Tonyan, treating most of his $3.384 million RFA tender as bonus for salary cap purposes, tacking on 4 voidable years and saving close to $1.9 million on this year's cap. They've cleared about $4.4M total the past week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 2, 2021

Rodgers’ current contract goes through 2023 with a potential out after this coming season. The three-time All Pro has yet to show up to offseason workouts and has reportedly said he’d skip spring training if the team doesn’t grant him a trade.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation in Green Bay.