Aaron Rodgers Has Used 2 Words To Describe His Future

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said much about his future with the Green Bay Packers this offseason. However, the MVP quarterback was prodded by the media this week during his time at “The Match” with Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

During his round – which Rodgers and DeChambeau won – the superstar quarterback was asked by TNT about his future with the Packers.

Rodgers didn’t have much to say. In fact, the superstar quarterback kept repeating the same two words over and over.

“We’ll see,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was clearly not interested in discussing much. He has reportedly requested a trade out of Green Bay, though the Packers have refused to trade him. Rodgers, meanwhile, did not show up to voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp.

It’s unclear if Rodgers plans on reporting in time for training camp – or Week 1 of the regular season against New Orleans.

“We’ll see, won’t we?” Rodgers said.

Rodgers did open up a bit later in the week.

At the American Century Championship, Rodgers admitted that things will be figured out in a couple of weeks.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks,” Rodgers said.

Green Bay Packers training camp is set to begin later this month. Perhaps Rodgers is planning on showing up after all…