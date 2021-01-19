Aaron Rodgers Had Great Response To Question About Week 6 Loss

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will take on Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship game this weekend.

So far this year, the season series between these two teams leans 1-0 in favor of the Buccaneers. Tom Brady and the Bucs took the Packers to the cleaners with 38-10 blowout back in Week 6.

When asked about this loss on his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers had the perfect response:

“I think the Week 6 game matters as much as when the Saints went to their place and beat them 38-3.”

.@PatMcAfeeShow asks Aaron Rodgers how much Green Bay’s 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6 matters: “I think the Week 6 game matters as much as when the Saints went to their place and beat them 38-3.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 19, 2021

In Week 9, Drew Brees and the Saints came into Tampa Bay and absolutely dismantled the Bucs. In the 38-3 blowout loss, Brady had one of the worst games of his career — throwing 22/38 for 209 yards, zero touchdowns and a whopping three interceptions.

But, just this past weekend — Tampa Bay bounced back. Brady led his team to a 30-20 win over New Orleans in the divisional playoff round, throwing for 199 yards and collecting three all-purpose touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

Aaron Rodgers hopes to follow this model and put that uncharacteristic Week 6 performance in the rear view.

In the Packers’ 38-10 loss to the Bucs earlier this year, Rodgers threw 16/35 for 160 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Coming into this game, the veteran QB hadn’t thrown single interception through four straight wins to start the season.

With the rest of his season’s resume, that Week 6 blunder looks to be nothing more than an anomaly.

Green Bay has now claimed victory in seven straight games behind some incredible play from its long-time quarterback. Through this win streak, Rodgers has thrown for 1,706 yards, 21 touchdowns and just one interception.

If this kind of play continues, we may be in for the QB battle of the season on Sunday afternoon.