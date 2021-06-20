NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Purchase

Aaron Rodgers made a decision on his future in Green Bay earlier this month, though it’s unclear if that decision is Packers-related.

According to a report out of Green Bay via The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers has decided to renew his membership at the Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year.

“Aaron Rodgers has renewed his membership to Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year according to our sources,” the news outlet reports.

Now, does this actually mean anything? Rodgers has made tens of millions of dollars over the course of his career, so he can surely afford to renew a country club membership, even if he’s not sure if he’s going to use it.

However, this could still be a good sign for Packers fans, who continue to cling to hope that Rodgers will be back for at least one more season.

So your telling me there’s a chance…. https://t.co/qboeXWS5kG — Bryson Wilson (@BrysonWilson4) June 19, 2021

Look I’m desperate for a sign here!! Cut me some slack! https://t.co/jqqO5lviM8 — Michelle Dunkley (@ABeautifullMiss) June 19, 2021

That settles it. He'll be back. https://t.co/0gaRFvUZWM — Rich Campbell (@RCampbellmc58) June 19, 2021

Reports say Rodgers also renewed his Costco membership and upgraded to the credit card to get that 2% back in rewards. https://t.co/xoiwD5boUx — WFT💯 (@_mattschoen_) June 18, 2021

How much more proof do people need? This is as confirmed as it gets https://t.co/T5Ur3oHbfg — Kevin Olm (@kevinolm2) June 18, 2021

Automatic renewal with card on file https://t.co/El810RYiJM — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) June 18, 2021

Rodgers hasn’t said much about his future in Green Bay, other than admitting he’s unhappy with how some things have been handled.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Kenny Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

Perhaps the relationship is still fixable, though, and that’s why Rodgers decided to renew his membership at the Green Bay Country Club.