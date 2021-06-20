The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Purchase

A closeup of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 30: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers made a decision on his future in Green Bay earlier this month, though it’s unclear if that decision is Packers-related.

According to a report out of Green Bay via The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers has decided to renew his membership at the Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year.

“Aaron Rodgers has renewed his membership to Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year according to our sources,” the news outlet reports.

Now, does this actually mean anything? Rodgers has made tens of millions of dollars over the course of his career, so he can surely afford to renew a country club membership, even if he’s not sure if he’s going to use it.

However, this could still be a good sign for Packers fans, who continue to cling to hope that Rodgers will be back for at least one more season.

Rodgers hasn’t said much about his future in Green Bay, other than admitting he’s unhappy with how some things have been handled.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Kenny Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

Perhaps the relationship is still fixable, though, and that’s why Rodgers decided to renew his membership at the Green Bay Country Club.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.