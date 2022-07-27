Aaron Rodgers Had 3-Word Message For Defense On Wednesday

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

After the first day of training camp practice on Wednesday, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had a playfully-competitive message for the Green Bay defense.

Heading into training camp, Rodgers expected his offensive unit to get its "butt kicked" by the defense on most days.

But after Day 1, the back-to-back league MVP said the offensive holds an early advantage.

“But I told those chumps, ‘1-0 offense,'" he said, per Packers insider Matt Schneidman.

This past season, the Green Bay defense ranked 24th in the NFL in total yards allowed (5,579) and 19th in total points allowed (371). The organization made several moves on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, including the selection of former Georgia defensemen Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt with its two first-round picks of the 2021 draft.

While the Packers' defensive unit still has a ways to go before it can be considered one of the top units in the league, going against a superstar talent like Rodgers in practice everyday will certainly be beneficial.

Rodgers will face off against the Green Bay defensive in another training camp practice on Thursday.