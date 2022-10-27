Aaron Rodgers Has A Brutally Honest Message For Society

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was met with some public criticism after he called out some unnamed teammates for consistent mistakes.

The back-to-back league MVP said the players making these mistakes should be benched.

When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers addressed these comments. In doing so, he called out "society."

“People in this society have a hard time hearing truth sometimes,” he said, per ProFootballTalk.

Rodgers then went into greater detail about his decision to take these concerns public:

“I did do it privately,” Rodgers said. “I’m not saying anything [publicly] that I’m not saying to those guys. So, maybe that’s talking about a conversation that’s behind closed doors in public, but the level of accountability is the standard here. Again, I don’t think it should be a problem to any of those guys to hear criticism. We all hear criticism in our own ways, and we’ve all got to be OK with it and take it in and process it. And if it doesn’t fit, then it doesn’t fit. But if it fits, we’ve got to wear it and improve on those certain things. “I’m not going to be a robot up here. I don’t understand why people have a problem with things that are truthful. You know, I’m calling things the way I see it. If people don’t think I need to air that stuff out, that’s their opinion. But I’m doing what I think is in the best interests of our guys, and I’ve tried a lot of different things from a leadership standpoint this year. And I was relating my personal feelings on the situation. I didn’t call anybody out by name. “I think we all need to be on the details. And that includes me. If I need to have, you know, one-on-one extra conversations with those guys during the week, then I’m gonna do that. And we have done that to an extent. But, you know, I’m not just putting one or two guys on blast. I’m alerting everybody that this hasn’t been good enough, and we’ve all got to do a little better job. You know, if one of those guys has a problem with it, I’m right here. I’d love to have a conversation. I enjoy those conversations. You know? I enjoy any type of conflict like that, because I know the resolution on the other side’s gonna make us a better unit, better friendship, better cohesion on the field. But nobody’s come to me and said, ‘I’ve got a problem with what you said.’ I think everybody knows, Matt [LaFleur] includes, that everything’s got to take a little uptick, get a little better.”

Rodgers said he wasn't necessarily calling out a specific player. He also said all of his teammates should have thick skin when it comes to taking criticism.

Rodgers and the Packers will look to get things back on track with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.