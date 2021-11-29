Aaron Rodgers Has A Telling Admission On His Toe Injury

The Spun

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers appeared to be in pretty significant pain late in the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening.

The MVP quarterback has been playing through a toe injury. Rodgers took a painkillers shot prior to kickoff against the Rams. However, he appeared to be in some major pain late in his team’s win on Sunday night.

Rodgers admitted following the win that everything is on the table regarding his toe injury – outside of missing games, of course.

“Aaron Rodgers just reiterated post-game on the FOX broadcast that everything is on the table when it comes to his pinky toe (surgery, etc) heading into the bye week. Said he’ll talk to the doctors and take some X-Rays. But is determined he is not missing any time,” Kyle Malzahn tweeted on Sunday night.

The Packers have a bye next week, so Rodgers has some extra time to make a decision on his toe.

Green Bay improved to 9-3 on the season with Sunday’s win over Los Angeles.

