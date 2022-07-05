Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Message For His Wide Receivers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

With no more Davante Adams or Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the outside, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows the team's wide receiver room will look a lot different going into next season.

But the standard is the standard, and Rodgers expects his teammates to meet the moment.

Saying via The Athletic:

I like production over potential. We have some production. We have a lot of potential. So we need to temper expectations and heighten the accountability. I think that’s the most important thing for those guys. There are guys who’ve done some things in the league and there are guys that haven’t and they’re going to get opportunities, so reasonable expectations for those guys and then high expectations and accountability for the entire room.

Of course no one receiver is going to replace Adams. But, Davante Adams wasn't Davante Adams until he teamed up with Aaron Rodgers.

Even Packers great Brett Favre forecasts a statistical dip for the five-time Pro Bowler in silver and black.

Telling TMZ Sports: