Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Admission Ahead Of Bills Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of a three-game skid, but Aaron Rodgers is trying to take a glass half-full approach as Green Bay prepares to take on the Bills off a bye.

"Nobody’s going to give us a chance going to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football with a chance to get exposed," Rodgers said via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. "Shoot, this might be the best thing for us."

The Packers are coming off a two-point loss to Taylor Heinicke and the struggling Washington Commanders after back-to-back losses to both New York teams.

Green Bay's offense has struggled to get much of anything going all season and Rodgers' play hasn't been anything like we're accustomed to.

His performance was a little better this Sunday, but there was no running game to be found. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 38 yards on just 12 carries and not one Packers receiver broke 60 yards.

Next up is the league's No. 2-ranked D.