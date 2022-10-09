Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Admission On State Of Packers

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers aren't looking nearly as strong as they have in recent years.

The Packers are now 3-2 coming off a disappointing upset loss to the New York Giants in London on Sunday morning.

After today's 27-22 loss, Rodgers gave his thoughts on the current state of his team. He referred to his squad as "roller-coaster team."

“We need to handle adversity a little better. We’re a little bit of a roller-coaster team at times,” Rodgers said, per Jason Wilde of Madison.com, via ProFootballTalk. “Our best teams have been more steady, so we’ve got to find that rhythm and that steadiness. The biggest issue — and again, I wish I had this perfect answer or explanation of this — we haven’t played consistent football in all three phases, and the margin of error for us in winning is small. So, we have to make those plays, especially when you’re playing against a good football team — and the Giants are a good football team. I’ve got to make the throws that are necessary, we’ve got to come up with the catches, we’ve got to run the ball, we’ve got to force some turnovers on [special] teams or on defense. When we get those opportunities, we’ve got to make those plays. We’re just not sharp enough yet to have a wider margin of error.”

Rodgers addressed his young team's small margin of error when it comes to winning games.

The Packers' largest margin of victory came in a 17-point win over the Bears in Week 2. The team's other two wins came by five combined points.

Rodgers and his Green Bay squad will look to bounce back in a Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets.