Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Admission On Young Wideouts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when he was asked about some of the team's young wideouts.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback hasn't liked what he's been seeing from the receivers lately, despite being highly complimentary of them just a couple of weeks away.

“The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent,” Rodgers said via ProFootballTalk. "A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

Rodgers added that "the most reliable receivers" will get the nod once the regular season starts.

He's starting to dial up the pressure on some of these young receivers to make plays. That means Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Amari Rodgers will need to get down to business in these final couple weeks of camp.

If they can, the Packers will be in a great spot at the position heading into the season, especially with Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb already on the roster.