Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Message For His Critics

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After winning back-to-back NFL MVP trophies in 2020 and 2021, Aaron Rodgers struggled to produce his typical numbers in 2022.

With his lack of production and failure to make the playoffs, fans from around the NFL world are calling the Green Bay quarterback "washed."

Rodgers addressed these critics during his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“I have a lot of comments about a lot of that that I’d like to keep to myself," he said. “I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.”

It's uncertain whether or not Rodgers will return for another season with the Packers in 2023. When asked if he would be back in Green Bay next year, the veteran quarterback refused to give an answer.

“I’m not mentally or emotionally at that point to give [an answer]," he said.

Wherever he ends up next year, he'll have quite a few doubters to prove wrong.