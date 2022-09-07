Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Message For Opposing Fans

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With Davante Adams gone, NFC North teams are thinking they might finally have a chance to unseat the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers has other ideas. The back-to-back NFL MVP has a harsh message for fans of the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings who might be thinking it's their time.

"All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, 'This is our year to win the North,'" Rodgers started.

"Hasn't really been the case during my time, for the most part."

He's not exactly wrong. The Packers have owned the NFC North over the past few years. In fact, they've won the division every year dating back to 2018 when they finished the season 6-9-1.

Even without Adams on the field, the Packers are favored to win the division once again.

But will they?