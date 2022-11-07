Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Message For Team's Critics

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

At 3-6 on the season, the Green Bay Packers are long past the point where Aaron Rodgers can tell fans to "R-E-L-A-X." But while he may not have that reassuring message for the fans right now, he does have a different sort of message for the team's critics.

Speaking to the media after yesterday's loss to the Detroit Lions, Rodgers said that he expects the team to embrace their new underdog status. He said that he and his teammates have been counted out many times before and hope to find a way out of their current funk.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life, as have many of my teammates,” Rodgers said, via ProFootballTalk. “And I hope we just dig deep and find a way. We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully, we can embrace that. We have two games at home. We’ve got to go win those two games in a week, and then this thing looks a little different.”

He's certainly right about the Packers needing those two wins next week. They play the Cowboys on Sunday and then the Tennessee Titans on the Thursday after. Losses in those two games will effectively end their season and possibly cost people their jobs.

This is about as bad of a season that the Green Bay Packers have had in Aaron Rodgers' entire career. The team ranks 27th in the NFL in scoring - on pace for their lowest ranking since the league expanded to 32 teams.

Things aren't going to get much easier with rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs expected to miss about a month with an injury.

Will the Packers find a way to turn things around?