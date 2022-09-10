Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Trump: Fans React

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued the media tour this week with an appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.

During his time on the show, Rodgers made his thoughts on former President Donald Trump continuing to claim he won the 2020 election.

He's not a fan.

Here's what he said, via TMZ:

You take it like a man. You don't go, 'We won that game' That's what Donald Trump does. We won that game. You didn't. You lose it. It happens. You lose sometimes. Be a f**king man and just own up like every other president has ever done.

It didn't take long for fans to start responding.

"Aaron Rodgers is one of those people I could care less what they think," one fan said.

"Rodgers knows bashing Trump absolves him of everything else. It’s the most amazing elixir ever," another fan said.

What do you think of Rodgers' comment?