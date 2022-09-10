Aaron Rodgers Has Strong Message For Donald Trump About Election

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has been making headlines off the field this summer with his various media appearances.

Earlier this summer, he hopped on Joe Rogan's podcast where he made some interesting comments. Well, he continued the media tour this week with an appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.

During his time on the show, Rodgers made his thoughts on former President Donald Trump continuing to claim he won the 2020 election.

He's not a fan.

Here's what he said, via TMZ:

You take it like a man. You don't go, 'We won that game' That's what Donald Trump does. We won that game. You didn't. You lose it. It happens. You lose sometimes. Be a f**king man and just own up like every other president has ever done.

Rodgers has suffered his share of tough losses over the past few years. Two NFC title game losses and an upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last season have to hit home.

What do you think about Rodgers' comments?