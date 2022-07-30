Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Admission About Packers Wide Receivers

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Randall Cobb #18 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers lost his No. 1 wide receiver in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The departure of Davante Adams (and Marquez Valdes-Scantling) delivered a serious hit to the Packers' overall talent on the wide receiver corps.

That being said, Rodgers is still happy with his WR unit heading into the 2022 season.

The Packers signed veteran free agent Sammy Watkins and drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure to make up for this lost talent.

“I like the guys that we got,” Rodgers said, per NFL Network on Saturday. “Obviously not having Davante, who took the lion’s share of the targets last year and had an incredible season, there’s going to be the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns to go around. So now it’s a matter of: Who’s going to be in those situations to make those plays?”

Fifth-year Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to take over the WR1 receiving load this coming season. Earlier this week, Rodgers joked that Lazard is a future Hall-of-Fame talent like Adams.

“Obviously, Allen Lazard is going to step into the No. 1 role,” Rodgers said, “and I think it’s going to be a very seamless transition for him as a primary blocker and kind of a niche guy for us, to get an opportunity to get more throws, be No. 1 in the progression more often.”

The Packers selected North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson with their third pick of the draft and signed him to his rookie contract earlier this month. Rodgers is also excited about fourth-round rookie Romeo Doubs.

“Romeo Doubs has had a really nice start to the camp,” Rodgers said. “He’s been getting a lot of attention based on some of the plays that he’s made. I like the approach. Very understated kid, very humble kid from kind of inner city L.A., made his way to Nevada. “I was sitting with him at lunch the other day and really just marveling. It’s surprising how many teams passed on him. Whatever reason it was, we all feel really good about Romeo and the start he’s gotten off to.”

The Packers are also equipped with veteran wideout Randall Cobb and second-year pro Amari Rodgers.