Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Response To Pass Attempts Question

Bill Belichick put on a coaching masterclass Monday night. His Patriots braved rough weather on their way to a 14-10 victory in Buffalo. Most notably, New England’s rookie quarterback Mac Jones only threw the ball 3 times, completing 2 of his attempts for 19 passing yards. Of the Patriots 49 plays from scrimmage, they ran the ball a whopping 46 times.

In light of Belicheck’s Monday night game plan, Pat McAfee Show co-host AJ Hawk had two questions for guest (and former teammate) Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday morning.

“Can you remember a game, college or the NFL, where you had your [fewest] passing attempts?” Hawk asked Green Bay’s QB. “And would you be okay if you only threw the ball three times in a game?”

“I don’t think that would be necessary,” Rodgers said. “We’ve played in a lot of inclement weather. We’ve played in pouring down rain. We’ve played in dumping snow. We’ve played in some really bad wind games. And there’s little adjustments to the plan that you can make. And you realize what throws are your higher percentage throws.”

Would you be okay with throwing the ball only 3 times in a game?? "I don't think that would be necessary.. regardless of how bad the wind is you can find a way to get some high percentage attempts in inclement weather" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/PTYAcDlQag — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2021

Rodgers, a current MVP candidate, emphasized the importance of the short passing game in difficult winter games.

“I still think you can run screen passes,” the QB said. “You can run run solutions. You can run keepers. I think you have to take some shots down the field. Regardless of how bad the wind is, you have to find a way to keep them honest–even if you’re throwing incompletions.”

While Rodgers admired New England’s execution in Buffalo, don’t expect single-digit passing attempt totals from Green Bay anytime soon. The Packers have found ways to throw the ball in sub-optimal environments.

“The Patriots had, I think, 48 plays, and they ran it 45 of them,” Rodgers added. “They had a lot of success. They run a toss sweep on third and five and guy [scored] a touchdown. So there wasn’t a whole lot they needed to change at all. But I do think there’s still a way to get some high percentage attempts in inclement weather and we’ve been able to do that.”

As for his fewest throws ever in a game? Rodgers says he’s nowhere near Mac Jones:

“I don’t know about my least amount of throws ever. I’d probably go back to high school, to be honest. In my first [NFL] start ever…I think I threw it 22 times.”