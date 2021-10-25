NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Hotel Admission

Aaron Rodgers does not appear to be a fan of staying in a hotel the night before home games.

NFL teams typically require players to stay in a team hotel the night before a home game. While the players and coaches could just sleep in their beds at home, many franchises prefer the hotel setup, as it prevents distraction.

However, Rodgers is not a fan of this.

Sunday morning, Rodgers woke up with a stiff back. The Packers quarterback believes the back issue was caused by having to sleep in a hotel bed, rather than his bed at home.

“My back was a little stiff Saturday, and maybe you guys know this or don’t know this, but there’s an antiquated procedural thing in our league where the most important night of sleep, we stay at a hotel, and I don’t want to blame it on the hotel — it’s a nice hotel — but my bed at the house that I’m sleeping in every other night of my time here in Green Bay would probably be a little bit of a better option, I think, and that’s just my opinion,” Rodgers told reporters.

Aaron Rodgers says his back was "a little stiff" Saturday. His thoughts: "There's an antiquated thing in our league where on the most important night of sleep in our week, we stay at a hotel." He says no shade on the hotel, "it's a nice hotel," but his own bed would be best. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 24, 2021

Rodgers is right – it would likely be better for NFL players to stay at home the night before games. However, most teams probably won’t allow it, as they believe it could lead to improper behavior the night before a game.

“100% agree it’s so crazy that they have to stay at a hotel for a home game. It’s not 1975 where they are sneaking out to the bars and need a chaperone,” one fan tweeted.

“Same, Aaron. We gettin to that age where if we sleep weird, we’re out of commission for 3-4 days. I feel that,” another fan added.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a pretty good reaction to Rodgers’ comments. He said he’ll address them with “Coach Rodgers.”

Matt LaFleur told about Aaron Rodgers’ desire to sleep in his own bed instead of hotels nights before games after Rodgers’ back locked up this morning. LaFleur chuckles and says he’ll discuss with “Coach Rodgers.” 😂 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 24, 2021

Perhaps this is something that can change in the offseason. Of course, Rodgers will have to stick around for that to happen.

For now, though, the Packers are simply focused on winning this season. And they’re doing a very good job of that, as they’ve won six straight since losing Week 1.