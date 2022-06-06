Aaron Rodgers In Attendance Monday: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has shown up to the Green Bay Packers' mandatory minicamp on Monday.

Rodgers didn't attend voluntary OTAs this past week but he also didn't need to. This part of the offseason program is mandatory and he's ready to go.

The Packers will surely be happy that he's there, especially after he got a massive contract extension over the offseason. Rodgers is set to earn $150.8 million over the next three years.

The NFL world isn't surprised that he decided to show up on Monday.

Rodgers is coming off another phenomenal season in 2021. He finished with 4,115 yards through the air, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions while also completing nearly 69% of his passes.

He's won the NFL MVP Award in each of the last two seasons and is hoping to play at that level again in 2022.

He'll also be hoping for more playoff success as the Packers lost in the NFC Divisional Round again this past season.