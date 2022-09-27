Aaron Rodgers Is Furious With Controversial College Football Rule

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The most controversial penalty in college football is without a doubt the targeting rule due to its subjective nature.

Fans around the country have voiced their displeasure with the penalty over the past few years. Add Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the list of those frustrated by the rule.

In a recent interview, he thinks the rule is ruining the opportunities for some players and teams.

"We just gotta be careful going too far with some of these rules. It's like what college did with targeting. Are you s--tin' me? Like, it's absolutely ridiculous," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "You're ruining these kids' and teams' opportunities by subjective calls..."

He suggested intent should be the main factor at play.

"I think you can, especially with the help of replay, look at intent," Rodgers said. "If a guy is spearing, eyes closed, cheap-shottin' a guy ... kick him out of the game, for sure, kick him out of the game. But if a guy is making a head-up tackle and the offensive player lowers his head or does a weird thing and it becomes helmet-to-helmet, that shouldn't be grounds for an ejection. It's ridiculous, you're impacting these kids' lives on a grand scheme, and I don't think it's right."

Is Rodgers correct?