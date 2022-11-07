Aaron Rodgers Loses Another Weapon For Significant Amount Of Time

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 22: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) keeps warm during a time out during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022, in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As if losing five straight games and suffering a rare loss to the Detroit Lions wasn't bad enough, the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are going to be without one of their few remaining weapons for a big stretch of time.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Lions. The general timeframe for recovery is four to six weeks, meaning that Doubs is likely to be gone until early December at the earliest.

The former fourth-round pick out of Nevada had been having a decent rookie season, starting seven games this season and ranking second on the team in major receiving categories among wide receivers.

Now the team will have to make due with some combination of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and anyone else they can find.

No team in the NFL got more heat than the Green Bay Packers for failing to make a trade for a wide receiver at the trade deadline. It's debatable whether or not that was for a lack of trying, but the fact of the matter is that they couldn't get a deal done for any reinforcements.

Now the Packers find themselves down a receiver with no reinforcements expected to be on their way.

Unless the Packers suddenly get the bright idea to offer Odell Beckham Jr. a big deal, their offense is going to be hard-pressed to improve.