Aaron Rodgers Made His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shares a moment with former quarterback Brett Favre during a ceremony for the late Bart Starr at halftime of the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Brett Favre mentored a number of quarterbacks during his 20-year NFL career. His most successful pupil - Aaron Rodgers - still looks back fondly on their time together.

In a recent interview, Rodgers said that Favre had him doing a lot of small tasks to help him prepare for games. While he hinted that it may have been pointless, he made it clear that it was one of the best things to learn to prepare for a game.

“I was in his hip pocket all the time,” Rodgers said, via BOLAVIP.com. “I was standing behind him in the huddle sometimes, listening to what he was saying before the start of a period. I was sitting in meetings with him, [taking] a ton of notes. I was watching hours of film on Mondays and Tuesdays trying to give him a little advantage for the week if I saw something that might help him in a game.

“I would print out this reports every week. It had all the DB’s we were playing and the catches that were against them and the little things I saw on film. I always joked that he just toss them in the bin on the way out. But for me it was the best thing to learn to prepare for a game.”

Aaron Rodgers didn't get much playing time during his three years sitting behind Brett Favre. But when he finally made his debut as a starter in 2008, he became an immediate star.

The two were rivals briefly when Favre was on the Minnesota Vikings, but Favre got the better of Rodgers in some big spots.

Since then though, the two have maintained a strong relationship.

If and when Rodgers breaks Favre's remaining records, we won't see Favre complaining about it.