Aaron Rodgers Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

As we wait to hear if the Las Vegas Raiders will take a chance on Colin Kaepernick, it's natural to wonder what the league's top quarterbacks think of the former San Francisco 49ers star.

Back in 2017, Aaron Rodgers made his opinion on Kaepernick extremely clear.

Speaking to ESPN's Mina Kimes, Rodgers summed up his thoughts on Kaepernick.

“I think he should be on a roster right now. I think because of his protests, he’s not," Rodgers explained.

There are likely several around the National Football League who feel similarly.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since the end of 2016, but he remains interested in a comeback.

So far, the Raiders are the only team to have shown interest in a workout, but perhaps that'll change moving forward.