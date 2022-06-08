Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Davante Adams Very Clear

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 13: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on his touchdown reception during the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows it's going to be weird to not have Davante Adams on his side next season.

Adams was traded back in March to the Las Vegas Raiders for draft picks after he decided that he didn't want to play under the franchise tag. It was also reported that the relationship between the two sides was "too far gone."

He spent eight seasons as Rodgers' favorite target but will now be catching passes from Derek Carr.

Rodgers spoke to the media about Adams on Wednesday and wishes nothing but the best for him going forward.

"I love Davante but I'm not going to stand in his way as he pursues the next step in his career," Rodgers said. "It's not going to change our friendship. I still talk to him a bunch. I truly wish Davante well, I love him like a brother and I appreciate everything we accomplished together. Absolutely zero animosity, nothing but love for him."

Rodgers and Adams were one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL since Adams came into the league in 2014. Adams racked up 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns off 669 receptions while playing with Rodgers.

He also had five seasons of at least 900 yards receiving while he was a Packer.

We'll have to see if he can continue that level of success in Vegas.