Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Matthew Stafford Very Clear

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a big Matthew Stafford fan and doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

Rodgers went back on to the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how much he respects Stafford after all the battles they fought over the years.

“I’m a huge Stafford fan and have been for a long time,” Rodgers said. “We played against him for so many years. He’s one of the most gifted throwers in football, definitely of my generation. He’s a tough dude and has played through some crazy injuries. I’m a big fan and he’s having a really nice season.”

"I'm not here for any Matthew Stafford slander.. I've always been a big fan & he's one of the most gifted throwers of the football in my generation" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/pDyZEMPqoA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2021

The Rams are currently 7-3 after they suffered their second consecutive loss, this one to the 49ers on Monday Night Football. It was their fifth straight loss to the 49ers as well.

Stafford overall had 24 touchdown passes to eight interceptions plus a tad over 3,000 yards through 10 games.

Before these last two games, Stafford had a 22 TD/4 INT ratio but has struggled mightily in these back-to-back losses. He has just two touchdown passes and four interceptions in the losses, both of which have been on primetime television.

He’ll look to bounce back for the Rams and try to help get them to 8-3 next Sunday against Rodgers and his Packers.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.