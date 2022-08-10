Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Preseason Very Clear

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken the field for a preseason game since 2018.

But given the Packers' Week 1 blowout loss this past season, that could be changing ahead of Green Bay's 2022 campaign.

The Packers have confirmed that Rodgers won't play during the team's first two preseason games, but the plan for Game 3 has yet to be announced. Head coach Matt LaFleur may want Rodgers to get some preseason reps in — especially considering the team's new-look wide receiver unit.

Rodgers doesn't see the benefit in playing during the preseason, especially if it's just for one series.

“I don’t see any benefit to it,” Rodgers said, per NFL insider Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series. If we’re going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.”

Rodgers feels playing during the preseason is a "no-win" situation. The decision will be scrutinized regardless if he suffers a preseason injury or the team loses in Week 1.

The superstar quarterback has already shared his thoughts with LaFleur and believes his head coach will make the right call.

The Packers will kickoff their preseason schedule with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday.