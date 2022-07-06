Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Rookie Wideouts Very Clear

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Randall Cobb #18 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers likes what he sees out of his rookie wide receivers so far.

The Green Bay Packers went the youth route at the wideout position this offseason after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

They drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure during this year's NFL Draft as they look to spread the wealth on offense this season.

Rodgers gave all three some glowing endorsements during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon.

“Physically, they definitely look the part," Rodgers said. "All of them have physical gifts.”

Watson played four years at North Dakota State and is the biggest receiver the Packers drafted at 6'4, 208 lbs. He's likely going to be the guy to catch a lot of the jump balls.

Doubs played at Nevada for four seasons and finished with back-to-back seasons of 1,000+ yards receiving. He's also a player that can go up for jump balls since he's 6'2, 204 lbs.

As for Samori, he's a bit smaller, but nobody should be fooled by him. He's a legit talent and finished his collegiate career with 3,386 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.

There could be some growing pains with these three receivers, but they have the potential to be really good this season.