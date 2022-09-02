Aaron Rodgers Makes His Thoughts On Packers Quarterback Room Clear

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Jordan Love #10 listens during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is pleased with his team's quarterback unit heading into the 2022 NFL season.

The back-to-back league MVP went over the Packers' QB depth chart and coaching staff during a recent appearance with The Pat McAfee Show. He shouted out primary backup Jordan Love, practice-squad third-stringer Danny Etling, quarterbacks coach Tom Clements and assistant QBs coach Connor Lewis.

"I love the quarterback room the way it is right now. That kinda sets the tone for the entire day at work... I really enjoy coming to work with these guys," Rodgers said.

Clements, a former longtime assistant for the Packers, rejoined the team as quarterbacks coach earlier this offseason. Lewis has been with the organization for years in a variety of positions.

Love put together a solid preseason as Rodgers sat out of all in-game preseason action. The third-year backup is coming into his own as a reliable secondary option behind the Packers' superstar starter.

Etling joined the Packers as a third-string option earlier this year. He was cut before the final 53-man roster deadline, but re-signed to the practice squad earlier this week.

Rodgers and the Packers will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11.