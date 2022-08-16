Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Jordan Love's Performance Very Clear

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers stands with Jordan Love #10 during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on August 17, 2020 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, Jordan Love made his 2022 preseason debut for the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, the former first-round pick struggled during the game against the San Francisco 49ers. Love threw three interceptions, but fellow Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't worried about that.

He thinks Love played well and the interceptions weren't exactly his fault.

"Aaron Rodgers said he 'felt bad' for Jordan Love with so much he couldn't control going wrong around him Friday night in SF: 'It might look bad on the stat sheet with three picks, but the film tells a very different story.' A solid endorsement of Love's preseason opener," Rodgers said via Packers reporter Ryan Wood.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur agrees. After the game, he made it clear he didn't think all three interceptions were Love's fault.

"I think two of those you can totally take off him," LaFleur said. "The third one, again, we had two busted routes because the ball really shouldn't have gone there on that play, but he had nowhere else to go with the football, and he forced it in there and the defender made a good play."

Can Love clean up his play for the next game?