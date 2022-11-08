Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Lions Loss Very Clear

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss to fall to 3-6 on the season.

A 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions has the Packers sitting well outside of a playoff spot. Despite the team's struggles, Aaron Rodgers isn't giving the win to the Lions, but rather the loss to the Packers.

"No disrespect, they played great," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. But we had, you know, 400 yards of offense on them."

"We moved the ball up and down the field. I threw an interception off of a helmet, an interception about five yards short of Dave [Bakhtiari]. I didn't play a great game and we still made a lot of mental mistakes. But I don't think they really stopped us. We had three possessions in the first half and went up and down the field. It was more about us than them."

Rodgers isn't wrong. He and the Packers had 135 more yards of offense than the Lions did on Sunday afternoon.

But that's what happens when a quarterback throws three interceptions.