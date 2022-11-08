Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Mike McCarthy Extremely Clear

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks with head coach Mike McCarthy during the fourth quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In just a few days, the Green Bay Packers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a meeting of NFC teams headed in opposite directions.

The Green Bay Packers just suffered their fifth-straight loss, while the Cowboys have won six of their last seven games. Before the game kicks off, Aaron Rodgers revealed his thoughts about former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

"I'm going to give him a big old hug, I can tell you that much," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "It's going to be good to see Mike. We've shared some messages over the past couple of weeks."

"I know it means a lot to him to come back. I really hope the reception for him is as warm as it needs to be. You know he's got a street named after him and obviously we won a Super Bowl together, but he meant a lot to the town for 13 years."

McCarthy had similarly positive things to say about Rodgers.

"When I think of all the 1-on-1 conversations we used to have, especially in the younger days. It always ended with a hug and 'I love ya,'" McCarthy said, via Yahoo's Jori Epstein. "When I think about our relationship, I think he made me a much better coach. You're talking about a man who is one of the premier professional athletes of his generation. I spent the weekend watching him play. He's still playing at an extremely high level, just the fundamentals and the way he plays. He deserves all the accolades he receives."

Dallas and Green Bay kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.