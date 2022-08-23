Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Packers Offense Very Clear

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers offense will look a little different when they step onto the field in just a few weeks.

The most significant difference comes with the absence of wide receiver Davante Adams. After spending his entire career with the Packers, Adams decided to shake things up this offseason.

He signed a massive deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he rejoins former college teammate Derek Carr. Now, the Packers are left without a clear No. 1 wide receiver.

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers isn't too concerned, though. On Tuesday afternoon he made it clear he likes what the Packers offense has to offer.

"The pre-practice jog-through, I stepped into the huddle the other day, it was Big Giraffe at left, Elgton over at right, Big Dog was in there, Sammy and Cobb and Allen and Jonesy...and I was like, this feels like a pretty good offense right here," he said via Packers reporter Zach Kruse.

Rodgers seems confident in what the Packers have heading into the 2022 campaign.

Will he be able to lead the Packers to another deep playoff run this season without his favorite target? We'll find out.