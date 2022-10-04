Aaron Rodgers' Message For Odell Beckham Jr. Is Going Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be more than happy to take some psychedelic spiritual medicine with him should he choose to come to Green Bay.

Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the four-time MVP was asked about the potential of doing Ayahuasca with OBJ:

"If he was interested, I think I'd enjoy that," Rodgers said.

The NFL world reacted to Rodgers open invitation on social media.

"Get it done," one user said.

"Not gonna work," another replied.

"Man what the hell just get him on the team please."

"I'm sure Twitter will react reasonably to this quote," tweeted Packers writer Wendell Ferreira.

"Whatever it takes!"

"Can he just wait until after the season? He's playing like he's on it," another commented.

With the way the Packers' passing game has looked thus far, Green Bay should do any and all things to land Beckham when the time comes.