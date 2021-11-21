The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Might’ve Had A Telling Admission On Friday

Aaron Rodgers walking onto the field in Charlotte.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers might’ve had a pretty telling admission while speaking about a potential Green Bay Packers 2022 game on Friday.

There was trade talk for Rodgers all offseason. The superstar quarterback reportedly wanted out of Green Bay, with teams like San Francisco and Denver getting mentioned as possible destinations for the MVP.

Of course, Rodgers was not traded, as he was able to reach an agreement with the Packers for one more season. Many assume that Rodgers will force his way to another team this upcoming offseason.

Or will he stay?

On Friday, Rodgers spoke about the possibility of the Packers playing in Germany, saying “we” would love to be there.

Naturally, Packers fans are latching onto the “we,” believing it could mean that Rodgers wants to return for another season.

“Rodgers back next year?” one fan tweeted.

“Hope ‘we’ are playing out there next year,” another fan pointed out.

“Next year? Hmmm,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

It will be an interesting offseason in Green Bay, that’s for sure.

