Aaron Rodgers Might’ve Had A Telling Admission On Friday

Aaron Rodgers might’ve had a pretty telling admission while speaking about a potential Green Bay Packers 2022 game on Friday.

There was trade talk for Rodgers all offseason. The superstar quarterback reportedly wanted out of Green Bay, with teams like San Francisco and Denver getting mentioned as possible destinations for the MVP.

Of course, Rodgers was not traded, as he was able to reach an agreement with the Packers for one more season. Many assume that Rodgers will force his way to another team this upcoming offseason.

Or will he stay?

On Friday, Rodgers spoke about the possibility of the Packers playing in Germany, saying “we” would love to be there.

Grüße von @AaronRodgers12 und @DavidBakhtiari an @ransport und die Packers Germany 💚💛🇩🇪.

Sie bedanken sich für den Support und hoffen nächstes Jahr in Deutschland zu spielen😍😱#GoPackGo #PackersGermany #ranNFL pic.twitter.com/XLwkOc2wqt — Packers Germany e.V. (@PackersGermany) November 19, 2021

Naturally, Packers fans are latching onto the “we,” believing it could mean that Rodgers wants to return for another season.

“Rodgers back next year?” one fan tweeted.

“Hope ‘we’ are playing out there next year,” another fan pointed out.

“Next year? Hmmm,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

It will be an interesting offseason in Green Bay, that’s for sure.