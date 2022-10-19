Aaron Rodgers Misses Packers Practice With Concerning Reason

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

He suffered this injury during the final Hail Mary attempt of the Packers' upset loss to the New York Giants in Week 5. He was able to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, but struggled mightily in yet another loss.

Though he missed today's practice session, Rodgers still expects to play in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

"It’s not going to be an issue. I’m still gonna play,” Rodgers said during his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Rodgers and the Packers will look to get their 2022 season back on track after notching two-straight losses. The back-to-back league MVP will need to improve his play if he wants to reverse his team's losing skid.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Washington.