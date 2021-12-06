NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will continue to play through his toe injury, avoiding surgery on the fracture for now.

On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared an update on his superstar quarterback. To LaFleur’s knowledge, Rodgers will not be getting surgery.

“Not to my knowledge,” LaFleur told reporters in his Monday press conference. “I don’t believe so, no.”

Rodgers had previously admitted that everything was on the table regarding his fractured toe. Surgery is an option and it’s one that likely wouldn’t require him to miss any time. However, it appears that Rodgers is deciding against it – for now, anyway.

Rodgers is believed to be making some progress on his injury, at least.

The Packers quarterback is reportedly “getting treatment and doing everything he can to be 100 percent.”

A former NFL doctor has reacted to the news on Twitter.

“I don’t even know of a pinky toe surgery that one delays for over a month. I thought the subject was over when I recorded this video last week,” he tweeted.

Rodgers and the Packers are coming off their bye week, so the quarterback has had some extra time to recover from his injury.

The superstar quarterback reportedly made a notable visit in California last week, though.

The Packers are set to return to the field on Sunday night against the Bears.