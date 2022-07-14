Aaron Rodgers Named Best Quarterback: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, ESPN has been releasing lists of the top 10 players at each position.

Naturally, the quarterback position was one of the most controversial lists published this week. The list put back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers in the No. 1 spot.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Joe Burrow rounded out the top five. However, it was later in the list that caught everyone's attention.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't make the cut.

One Ravens fan isn't quite sure why Lamar Jackson didn't make the top 10.

"I’ve honestly avoided these types of things for a while now. It’s stale. I will say the grand irony IMO is saying that Lamar’s style of play isn’t sustainable long term. Josh Allen truck sticks people. Tom Brady is 248 years old. Burrow was sacked 10371 times. Watson torn 2 ACL," the fan said.

"Brady not being at the top of the list is criminal," another fan said.

One fan had a problem with most of the players on the list. "Watson hasn't played in 2 years and will miss time this year idk how he made the top ten rn......Dak is debatable at 10. Dk why Rodgers is 1. And the disrespect for Lamar is ridiculous," the fan said.

