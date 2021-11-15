Aaron Rodgers Names 1 Player He’s Grown Extremely Close With

Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay was a happy one on Sunday.

The Packers shut out the Seahawks, 17-0, at Lambeau Field on a snowy Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. This was Rodgers’ first game back since getting ruled out for a positive COVID-19 test.

Following the game, Rodgers received a pretty loud ovation from the crowd, as he made his way off the field.

Rodgers admitted following the game that the walk off the field was extra special because of who he shared it with.

The Packers quarterback revealed that he’s grown extremely close with Green Bay linebacker Preston Smith.

“Rodgers said it was special walking off the field with Preston Smith tonight because he’s become a good friend. Said Preston checked on him every day during his 10-day quarantine,” Matt Schneidman tweeted.

That’s a good friend.

The Packers, meanwhile, improved to 8-2 on the season with Sunday’s win, while the Seahawks dropped to 3-6 with the loss.