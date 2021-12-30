Aaron Rodgers Names Best Player He’s Ever Played With

Aaron Rodgers has played with many great players over his 17-year career with the Green Bay Packers. But according to the superstar quarterback himself, one of these players stands a cut above the rest.

Earlier this week, Rodgers called wide receiver Davante Adams the best player he’s ever taken the field with. On Wednesday, he double down on this assertion.

“The type of dominance I’ve seen from Davante warrants that kind of praise,” Rodgers said, per Packers insider Ryan Wood.

Aaron Rodgers clarified that his dubbing of Adams as the best player he’s ever played with means no disrespect to the other past greats he once suited up with. For a long time, the 17th-year signal caller gave defensive back Charles Woodson that title.

Woodson jokingly responded to this passing of the torch earlier this week.

During the Packer’s Christmas Day win over the Cleveland Browns, Adams logged 10 receptions, 114 yards and two touchdowns. With this performance, he set the all-time NFL record for most games (8) with at least 10 catches, 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams has notched 1,362 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season and is well on his way to his second-straight First-Team All-Pro selection.

Rodgers and Adams will look to continue their unstoppable connection as they gear up for a deep postseason run.