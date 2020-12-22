Aaron Rodgers Names His Biggest Problem With The Media

Aaron Rodgers is looking to block out the negativity as his Green Bay Packers team heads into the final stretches of the season.

On an regular appearance with the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers noted that too much of today’s sports media focuses on the negative aspects of teams and players.

“Negativity is at the heart of way too much media coverage,” Rodgers said on the show.

"Negativity is at the heart of way too much media coverage"@AaronRodgers12 on trying to keep things positive #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/okvxyoVWiu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 22, 2020

The Packers superstar quarterback praised the Pat McAfee Show and Good Morning Football for their efforts to remain positive in football coverage. Aaron Rodgers highlighted the fact that “negativity sells” and many media outlets have started to take advantage.

The veteran QB challenged the sports media world to move on from clickbait slander and on to more positive coverage.

“I think it’s beautiful we can talk about things. We can highlight great humans — and still do it in a way that gets people to watch the show and enjoy it, and love it,” Rodgers added. “I think that’s what we need more of. More positivity and love, and less clickbait and negativity.”

It’s hard to bash anything Aaron Rodgers has accomplished this season. The 16th-year Green Bay quarterback leads the league in touchdown passes (40) and QBR (83.5). With an 11-3 record, the Packers have already clinched the NFC North title.

Green Bay will look to close out its season on a positive note with wins over Tennessee and Chicago.