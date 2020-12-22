The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names His Biggest Problem With The Media

Erin Andrews interviews Aaron Rodgers after a game.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is interviewed by Erin Andrews after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is looking to block out the negativity as his Green Bay Packers team heads into the final stretches of the season.

On an regular appearance with the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers noted that too much of today’s sports media focuses on the negative aspects of teams and players.

“Negativity is at the heart of way too much media coverage,” Rodgers said on the show.

The Packers superstar quarterback praised the Pat McAfee Show and Good Morning Football for their efforts to remain positive in football coverage. Aaron Rodgers highlighted the fact that “negativity sells” and many media outlets have started to take advantage.

The veteran QB challenged the sports media world to move on from clickbait slander and on to more positive coverage.

“I think it’s beautiful we can talk about things. We can highlight great humans — and still do it in a way that gets people to watch the show and enjoy it, and love it,” Rodgers added. “I think that’s what we need more of. More positivity and love, and less clickbait and negativity.”

It’s hard to bash anything Aaron Rodgers has accomplished this season. The 16th-year Green Bay quarterback leads the league in touchdown passes (40) and QBR (83.5). With an 11-3 record, the Packers have already clinched the NFC North title.

Green Bay will look to close out its season on a positive note with wins over Tennessee and Chicago.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.