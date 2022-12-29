Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers speaks with Erin Andrews following a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers.

Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival.

He gave the nod to the Minnesota Vikings for how they've been playing in recent years - and especially in 2022.

Here's what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

"They’ve been a little bit better consistently since the Urlacher crew left Chicago,” Rodgers said. “The intensity is a little bit higher, obviously they’ve been playing really well, they’re a better football team than Chicago this year."

The Vikings upset the Packers to open the season and currently own one of the best records in the NFC.

Now the two teams will face off once again - this time at Lambeau Field.