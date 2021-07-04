Photos: Aaron Rodgers Rocking A New Look This Offseason

Aaron Rodgers has typically rocked a clean-cut haircut during his NFL career, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback is growing it out this offseason.

The MVP quarterback appeared to make a decision on the 2021 season this week.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, Rodgers did not opt out of the 2021 season, indicating that he likely plans on playing somewhere this fall.

Aaron Rodgers could have opted out of the 2021 NFL season over fears of COVID-19 as a way to not return to the Green Bay Packers but also not pay through the nose via the fines and the returning of signing bonus. Rodgers did not jump through that loophole. According to a source, Rodgers did not opt out by Friday’s deadline.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Rodgers will play for the Packers in 2021, though it seems to at least indicate that the quarterback plans on playing somewhere.

Rodgers will be rocking some major hair length when he shows up to an NFL team’s camp later this summer.

The Packers quarterback has been working out hard this offseason and growing out his hair, as well.

Rodgers, 37, is coming off one of the best years of his career. It remains to be seen what he has planned for 2021, though everyone can’t wait to find out.