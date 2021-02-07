3 Players Received Votes For The NFL’s MVP Award

The NFL announced its individual honors on Saturday night.

Unsurprisingly, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 MVP. Rodgers had an incredible season, leading the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the conference. Green Bay had a disappointing playoff result, losing to the Buccaneers in the conference title game.

However, it was still a very special year for Rodgers.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said on Saturday night.

(Yes, that is Rodgers announcing that he is engaged to be married.)

Rodgers was not the only player to receive MVP votes, though. In total, three players received votes for the NFL’s 2020 MVP award:

Rodgers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

MVP voting: Aaron Rodgers: 44

Josh Allen: 4

Patrick Mahomes: 2 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2021

All three quarterbacks had very special years, but it’s tough to argue against what Rodgers did for Green Bay this season.