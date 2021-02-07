The Spun

3 Players Received Votes For The NFL’s MVP Award

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Ndamukong Suh.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eyes Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL announced its individual honors on Saturday night.

Unsurprisingly, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 MVP. Rodgers had an incredible season, leading the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the conference. Green Bay had a disappointing playoff result, losing to the Buccaneers in the conference title game.

However, it was still a very special year for Rodgers.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said on Saturday night.

(Yes, that is Rodgers announcing that he is engaged to be married.)

Rodgers was not the only player to receive MVP votes, though. In total, three players received votes for the NFL’s 2020 MVP award:

  • Rodgers
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
  • Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

All three quarterbacks had very special years, but it’s tough to argue against what Rodgers did for Green Bay this season.


