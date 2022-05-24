Aaron Rodgers Not At OTAs: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur met with the media.

During his media appearance, LaFleur admitted that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not participating in organized team activities this week. LaFleur said he did not expect Rodgers to attend OTA's and doesn't expect to see him the rest of the week.

Veteran players don't always attend OTA's, but when Rodgers is missing practice, it's always noteworthy. Of course, Rodgers' absence from practice raised some eyebrows on social media.

Not all Packers fans are happy with the star quarterback. Some believe he is a bad teammate and not a good enough leader for the franchise.

"Bad teammate, bad leader," one fan said.

"'I want to move on from Rodgers because not showing up for voluntary OTAs doesn't show real leadership'-- actually Packers fans last offseason," one fan said nothing Rodgers' absence from last year's OTA's as well.

Others think it's time for Jordan Love to get some more action.

"JLove QB1 szn," a fan said.

Rodgers doesn't need OTA's to have an incredible season. However, he has plenty of new teammates heading into the 2022 season, so he might want to show up at some point this offseason.