Aaron Rodgers Not Happy With Teammate's Postgame Comment

Aaron Rodgers didn't care for some of the postgame comments made by teammate Jaire Alexander and others following the Packers loss in London on Sunday.

After Green Bay gave up 17 unanswered points to Daniel Jones and the Giants to fall to 3-2, Alexander was reportedly already talking about Week 6 vs. the Jets and the chances of the team potentially losing again.

Rodgers was asked if he was concerned about the Packers offense in the postgame media scrum, or if he would be if Green Bay was to drop next week's home home.

“No,” Rodgers said, before addressing Alexander's comments:

And frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week. I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we got to check ourselves on that. Because talking about that, that’s not winning football. There was conversation about that in the locker room and I don’t like it. Ja [Alexander] is my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that. I understand there is a reality in this game, there’s a win and a loss every single game. But there’s also reality in life that what you’re putting your energy towards, that’s where your focus is going to go. So I’m not going to address the prospects of losing up here, other than we just lost this game.

The star QB went on to say that offensively the team has yet to "put two halves together."